Ryanair says first 737 MAX delivery still weeks away

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Boeing's first 737 MAX delivery to Ryanair, the jet's largest customer in Europe, remains weeks away, the Irish airline's chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said on Thursday.

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on April 14 that the first of 210 MAX jets on order would be delivered within days but on Wednesday said that a technical team waiting to pick it up in Seattle had encountered unforeseen delays.

"We are hoping it's going to be in the next number of weeks. Probably in the next two weeks," Wilson told the online World Aviation Festival.

