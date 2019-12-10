Companies

Ryanair says Europe delays may mean no MAX jets next summer

Ryanair may not receive any 737 Max aircraft from Boeing by next summer over European delays in testing the grounded jets, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said, estimating the issue is costing it at least 100 million euros a year.

Ryanair trimmed its passenger traffic forecast last week but that was still based on 10 MAX deliveries by June. O'Leary told Reuters on Tuesday that testing in Europe was running behind the United States and planes were likely to remain grounded until April or May.

"We're still looking to meet with Boeing in mid-early January. We expect the Max to be back flying in early January, particularly in North America. We think it could be a bit slower in Europe because the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) seems to be dragging their heels a little bit," O'Leary said in an interview.

