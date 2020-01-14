Commodities

Ryanair says could see first Boeing 737 MAX deliveries in April

Ryanair could receive its first deliveries of up to 10 grounded 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing by April, Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said on Tuesday, but cautioned that the timing was dependent on regulators.

That is earlier than indicated by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary this month when he said the airline might not receive its first 737 MAX until October.

"We now think we will get it in March or April this year, looks more like April than March, and we think we will get up to 10 MAX aircraft," Jacobs told a news conference in Madrid.

