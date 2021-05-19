Ryanair (RYAAY) to Launch Teesside-Faro Flights in June

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY announced a new service from Teesside, United Kingdom to Faro, Portugal as part of its UK Summer 2021 Schedule. The move follows the United Kingdom’s green list announcement, which allows England residents to visit certain countries without having to quarantine on their return. Portugal being one of the green-listed countries, people of England have been allowed entry into the country since May 17, when the relaxation went into effect and Portuguese authorities also opened its borders for tourists from the United Kingdom. Visitors will have to show a negative coronavirus test result upon arrival in Portugal.



Ryanair’s Teesside-Faro flights will be operational twice a week from Jun 16 onward. From Teesside, the carrier will also begin services to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca in Spain this June, and to Corfu, Greece in July.



The airline is offering a sale with fares of £19.99 available for travel from June through October 2021. To avail this low fare, seats should be booked by May 20 midnight.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price

Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

As part of the UK Summer 2021 Schedule, Ryanair has also announced a new service connecting Manchester, United Kingdom with Verona, Italy. These flights will be operational twice weekly from July.

