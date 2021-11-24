Ryanair (RYAAY) to Add 24 New Routes to UK Summer '22 Schedule

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY has announced its UK summer 2022 schedule. The airline is adding 24 new routes to popular European destinations. It will operate more than 500 services from UK airports next summer.



Ryanair said that the addition of 65 new B737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft to its fleet by next summer will make its schedule “the most sustainable and environmentally friendly.” This is because the B737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft offers 4% more seats, uses 16% less fuel and provides 40% reduction in noise emissions compared to its current fleet. As part of its sustainable operations, RYAAY has launched electric handling at 11 major European airports.



The 24 new routes include Birmingham to Zadar; Bournemouth to Bergerac and Zadar; London (Luton Airport) to Burgas, Catania and Lublin; London (Stansted Airport) to Menorca and Madeira; Manchester to Vienna and Madeira; as well as Newcastle to Ibiza, Zadar, Chania and Riga.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price

Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Ryanair, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is offering these services at a sale price of £29.99 for travel through the end of October 2022. To avail this offer, seats must be booked by Nov 25 midnight.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector:



Schneider National SNDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 21%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 26% so far this year.



Expeditors International of Washington EXPD also sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 29.1%.



Shares of Expeditors have appreciated nearly 36% so far this year.



Landstar System LSTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11.4%.



Shares of Landstar have gained more than 32% so far this year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.