Ryanair (RYAAY) Sees Strong Bookings & Load Factor for Summer

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is witnessing strong bookings for the summer, with load factor (percentage of seats occupied by passengers) expected to reach pre-pandemic levels at 94-95% in June-August a Reuters report stated.



RYAAY CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters, "Bookings over the last number of weeks have continued to strengthen – both the numbers are strengthening and average fares being paid through the summer are rising." O'Leary added that bookings are especially strong to the beaches of Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece.



The European carrier expects its traffic to be more than 15 million passengers in May, up from 14.24 million in April. Load factor is expected to be 92% in May, compared with 91% in April.

Ryanair did not raise concerns about the impact of the European Central Bank's expected rate hikes on travel demand in the near term.



Regarding worries over rising fuel costs, O'Leary said that Ryanair has "80% of its fuel needs hedged out to March of 2023 at $70 a barrel."



RYAAY recently reported its fiscal 2022 results, wherein its traffic soared more than 200% year over year to 97.1 million. Load factor in the period was 82%, reflecting an improvement of 11 percentage points from the year-ago period. The company expects fiscal 2023 traffic to be 165 million, higher than the fiscal 2022 figure, as well as 149 million registered in fiscal 2020 (pre-pandemic). It expects to return to profitability in fiscal 2023.

