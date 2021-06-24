Ryanair (RYAAY) Sees Improved Bookings for Summer Travel

With the start of the summer travel period, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is seeing growing passenger numbers despite coronavirus-led travel restrictions, per a Reuters report.



In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Ryanair’s chief executive officer, Michael O'Leary, stated that bookings had significantly recovered over the last eight weeks, with increased number of bookings to Portugal and other popular destinations from Germany, Scandinavia, and the Benelux countries.



Per the report, O'Leary said, "Traffic is mushrooming and a lot of that folk are families going on summer holidays to the beaches of Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy." He further added that the airline expected to fly 80-100 million passengers in fiscal 2022. Due to travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed by several European governments, the airline carried a mere 27.5 million passengers in fiscal 2021, compared with 149 million in fiscal 2020.

With increased vaccinations in the European Union and the resultant improvement in air-travel demand, Ryanair’s May traffic surged to 1.8 million guests from a mere 0.07 million in the year-ago period.

