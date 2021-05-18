Ryanair (RYAAY) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY incurred a loss (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.68 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended Mar 31, 2021), wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.65. Moreover, the amount of loss increased year over year. Results reflect coronavirus-induced disruptions to air-travel demand.



However, quarterly revenues of $142.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.4 million. The top line plunged 89.2% year over year.

Fiscal 2021 Results

Ryanair’s net loss came in at €815 million in fiscal 2021 against a profit of €1 billion in the year-ago period. Amid coronavirus-led travel-demand woes, the airline regarded fiscal 2021 as the most “challenging” in its 35-year history. Total revenues declined 81% year over year to €1.64 billion. Traffic dropped 81% year over year to 27.5 million due to travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed by several European governments. Load factor in the period was 71% compared with 95% in fiscal 2020.

Ancillary revenues fell 80% year over year in fiscal 2021 due to significant decline in traffic. The airline’s fuel costs declined 80% year over year due to reduced flying amid coronavirus-related fleet groundings as well as improved fuel burn. Total operating expenses declined 66% year over year. Ryanair, carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), had cash of €3.15 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2021.



Outlook

Ryanair expects first-quarter fiscal 2022 traffic to be between 5 million and 6 million guests. The airline anticipates its fiscal 2022 traffic to be in the low end of the previously-guided range of 80 million-120 million passengers. The carrier expects to benefit from pent-up demand for air travel in the second half of 2021 on hopes of successful vaccine roll outs and easing of European governments’ travel restrictions. Consequently, it expects to break-even in fiscal 2022. On a further positive note, Ryanair hopes to return to pre-coronavirus levels of growth in summer 2022.

Performance of Other Airline Stocks

United Airlines UAL, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), incurred a loss (excluding $3.21 from non-recurring items) of $7.5 per share in the first quarter of 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.97. Operating revenues of $3,221 million also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,253.1 million.



Southwest Airlines LUV, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), incurred a loss of $1.72 per share (excluding $1.91 from non-recurring items) in the first quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.82. Meanwhile, operating revenues of $2,052 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,031.7 million.



Alaska Air Group ALK, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, incurred a loss (excluding $2.46 from non-recurring items) of $3.51 per share in the first quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.71. Moreover, revenues of $797 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $787.1 million.

