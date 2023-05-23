Ryanair (RYAAY) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY ) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) loss of 73 cents per share (excluding a penny from non-recurring items), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 99 cents. In the year-ago reported quarter, RYAAY had reported a loss of 98 cents per share.

Revenues of $1,981.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,908.7 million. Revenues improved year over year, driven by upbeat passenger volumes.

On the back of the buoyant traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax was €1.42 Billion in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 against the net loss of €355 million incurred a year ago. In the same period, operating costs climbed 75% to €9.20 billion, driven by a 113% increase in fuel expenses to €3.90 billion.

Average fares in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were up 10% from the corresponding pre-COVID level. Net debt at RYAAY declined to €0.56 billion at the fiscal fourth-quarter end from €1.45 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Ryanair raised its traffic view for fiscal 2024 to 185 million (prior view: 165 million).

Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 and declined 17.5% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,229.58 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,434.4 million and fell 7.4% year over year. The downfall was due to declines in the volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services (FMS), and a 17% decline in revenue per load in Truckload (JBT). Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services revenue growth of 13%.

JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 10.2% year over year.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Volatile fuel prices and unfavorable weather conditions led to this downtick. DAL reported a loss of $1.23 per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL reported revenues of $12,759 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,767.4 million. Driven by higher air-travel demand, total revenues increased 36.49% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 62 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents. In the year-ago quarter, ALK incurred a loss of $1.33 per share.

ALK’s operating revenues of $ 2,196 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,202.5 million. The top line jumped 31% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 90.3% of the top line and increasing 31% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

