Ryanair (RYAAY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY ) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sep 30, 2023) earnings per share (EPS) of $7.21, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.13 and improved year over year.

Revenues of $5,361.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,137.7 million. Revenues improved year over year, driven by upbeat passenger volumes.

On the back of the buoyant traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax was €2.18 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2024, up 59% year over year.

Total operating costs grew 24% to €6.16 billion, owing to much higher fuel costs (up 29% to €2.8 billion), higher staff costs (reflecting pay restoration, pre-agreed pay increases and higher crewing ratios as we invested in ops. resilience) and higher air traffic control fees.

The load factor increased to 95% in the reported quarter from 94% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Average fares also increased 24%.

Ryanair expects its traffic view for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL )reported third-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 31 cents from nonrecurring items) of $2.03, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL’s revenues of $15,488 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.83, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 and declined 28% year over year.

Operating revenues of $2,839 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.1 million. The top line jumped 0.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.2% of the top line and increasing 0.1% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demandz.

