Ryanair (RYAAY) Posts Encouraging November Traffic Statistics

Ryanair Holdings’ RYAAY November traffic report was highly impressive despite the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe. With air-travel demand skyrocketing from the 2020 levels, courtesy of increased vaccination, traffic surged more than 100% year over year to 10.2 million. Traffic in November 2020 was only two million at RYAAY.

Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in November 2021 was 86% compared with 62% in November 2020. Ryanair, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), operated more than 62,300 flights last month.

Though the data was more upbeat than the 2020 scenario, Ryanair’s traffic in November was 9.7% lower than 11.3 million recorded in October 2021. This decline may have been due to the rising coronavirus cases in Europe. RYAAY operated more flights (in excess of 71,500 flights) in October from the November reading.

Apart from the month-over-month decline, Ryanair’s November traffic was below the pre-pandemic levels. The airline’s November 2021 traffic fell 7.3% from the comparable period’s level in 2019. Load factor in November 2019 was also much higher, reading 96%.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector:

Schneider National SNDR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SNDR has a stellar surprise history as its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 21%.

Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 19% so far this year. SNDR is being aided by a strong performance in the Intermodal and Logistics units. The Intermodal segment is benefiting from yield management and increased volumes. The Logistics unit is thriving on the back of favorable market conditions and other factors.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. EXPD’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 29.1%.

Shares of Expeditors have appreciated more than 32% so far this year. EXPD is being aided by an increase in airfreight revenues in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario. Evidently, Airfreight Services revenues increased approximately 54% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. We are also encouraged by EXPD’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

