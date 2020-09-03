Ryanair (RYAAY) Posts Bland August Traffic Due To Pandemic

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY posted disappointing traffic numbers for August, primarily due to weak air travel demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This Ireland-based carrier reported a 53% year-over-year plunge in August traffic to merely 7 million guests.

Ryanair operated approximately 60% of the normal August schedule with a load factor (% of seats filled with passengers) of 73%. On a rolling-annual basis, total traffic at Ryanair (including the LaudaMotion unit) declined 40% to 88.9 million.

Apart from the traffic results, Ryanair was in news recently when it announced that it will be cutting capacity by 20% for September and October due to a drop in bookings lately as coronavirus cases in some European Union countries increase. The cuts will be focused on countries where the spurt in COVID-19 cases resulted in increased travel restrictions by the UK and Ireland.

Per a Reuters report, Ryanair will trim its workforce less than the original estimate of 3,000. This favorable development followed the decision taken by 97% of its pilots and more than 90% of its cabin crew to accept pay cuts as the coronavirus continues to ravage the aviation industry by shrinking air-travel demand significantly.

