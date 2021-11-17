Ryanair (RYAAY) Offers Sale to Christmas Market Destinations

With the winter holiday travel period approaching, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY has launched a seat sale to Europe’s topChristmas market destinations.



RYAAY is offering more than 100,000 seats for a sale of only £16.99 each to Europe’s popular destinations like Brussels, Budapest, Prague and Vienna, among others. These low fares are available for booking on Ryanair’s website before Nov 21 midnight for travel up to Dec 31, 2021.



With air-travel demand steadily improving in the European Union, thanks to the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions and increase in vaccinations, Ryanair’s low fares are expected to boost traffic. Evidently, the airline’s October traffic surged more than 100% year over year to 11.3 million guests. Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the period was 84% compared with 73% in October 2020. The carrier’s traffic has been consistently improving over the past few months.

Earlier this month, Ryanair, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), launched a special deal with 80,000 seats on sale for £9.99 each in more than 530 routes across Europe for travel this November and December. This sale includes some of Europe’s top destinations, such as, Faro, Portugal; and Lanzarote, Malaga and Tenerife in Spain.

