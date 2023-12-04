Ryanair (RYAAY) November Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reported solid traffic numbers for November, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in September was 11.7 million, implying that 4% more passengers flew than a year ago.

The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 92% in November 2023. The reading was similar in the year-ago period. RYAAY operated more than 66,400 flights in November 2023. However, more than 960 flights got cancelled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Owing to buoyant air travel demand, shares of Ryanair have gained 60.7% so far this year compared with 6.6% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

An improvement in Ryanair’s traffic from the pandemic-led slump is encouraging. Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair over the past few months owing to the rebound in air traffic. The company recently reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sep 30, 2023) revenues of $5,361.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,137.7 million.

Revenues improved year over year driven by upbeat passenger volumes. Further, traffic grew 11% to 105.4 million during the first half of fiscal 2024. On the back of the buoyant traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax grew 59% year over year during the first half of fiscal 2024. Ryanair expects its traffic view for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million.

Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

