Ryanair (RYAAY) March Traffic Increases From 2024 Levels

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reported solid traffic numbers for March 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in February was 13.60 million, implying that 8% more passengers flew than a year ago.

The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 93% in March 2024. The reading was similar in the year-ago period.

RYAAY operated more than 77,000 flights in March 2024. However, more than 950 flights got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Owing to buoyant air travel demand, shares of Ryanair have gained 11.4% so far this year, which compares favorably with 4.7% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.



Ryanair still expects traffic for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million despite headwinds like Boeing delivery delays. It has narrowed its fiscal 2024 view for profit after tax or PAT. The airline now expects fiscal 2024 PAT in the €1.85-€1.95 billion range (previous expectation was between €1.85 and €2.05 billion).

