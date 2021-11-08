Ryanair (RYAAY) Launches Seat Sale for Winter Travel Period

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY has launched a seat sale aimed at boosting its winter travel.



The airline is offering 80,000 seats for a sale of £9.99 each in more than 530 routes across Europe for travel this November and December. In order to avail this offer, customers need to book their flights before midnight on Nov 14. Some of the top destinations the carrier’s Irish customers can choose from include Faro, Portugal; and Lanzarote, Malaga and Tenerife in Spain.



Given the continued improvement in traffic, the low fares are expected to further boost demand. Evidently, the airline’s October traffic surged more than 100% year over year to 11.3 million as air-travel demand continues to recover in the European Union. Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the period was 84% compared with 73% in October 2020. The European carrier’s traffic has been rising steadily over the past few months. In September, traffic was 10.6 million compared with 5.2 million in the year-ago period. In August, traffic increased to 11.1 million from 7 million in the comparable period in 2020. The same rose to 9.3 million in July from 4.4 million in the year-ago period.

