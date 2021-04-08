Ryanair (RYAAY) Expects Slow EU Vaccine Rollout to Hit Traffic

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY anticipates its fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2022) traffic to be hit by adversities arising from the European Union’s slow vaccine rollout.



Per a statement, the company estimates its fiscal 2022 traffic to be at the low end of the guided range of 80 million-120 million passengers, as a result of “Easter travel restrictions/lockdowns and a delayed traffic recovery into the peak summer 21 season, due to the slow rollout in the EU of COVID-19 vaccines”. Additionally, the Irish low-cost airline stated that it expects to nearly break even in fiscal 2022.



However, on a positive note, Ryanair narrowed its guidance for net loss in fiscal 2021 (ended Mar 31, 2021) to €800 million-€850 million from €850 million-€950 million expected previously. Meanwhile, Ryanair Group's fiscal 2021 traffic declined to 27.5 million passengers from 149 million in fiscal 2020 due to coronavirus-induced flight cancellations and travel restrictions.

Amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in several parts of Europe including the U.K. and Ireland, the carrier’s March traffic declined a whopping 91% year over year to merely 0.5 million guests.



Despite rising coronavirus cases, the carrier recently announced an expanded U.K. summer 2021 schedule which includes more than 2,300 weekly flights across 480 routes. The airline will add 26 new routes to popular holiday destinations in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM, USA Truck, Inc. USAK and Saia, Inc. SAIA. While USA Truck sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Navios Maritime Partners and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Navios Maritime Partners, USA Truck and Saia have rallied more than 300%, 73% and 59% in the past six months respectively.

