Ryanair (RYAAY) Boosts Capacity on Flights to Malta & Balearics

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY announced the addition of 200,000 seats on flights from the United Kingdom to Malta and the Balearics (Ibiza and Palma) for July, August and September. This follows the U.K. government’s inclusion of these islands into the green list for travel, which allows people to visit these places without having to quarantine (provided their COVID-19 test results are negative) on their return. The relaxation is set to go into effect from Jun 30.



As part of a promotion, Ryanair had offered tickets for just £19.99 on bookings by midnight of Jun 27, for travel through the end of September 2021. Moreover, the airline stated that it will allow customers to change their travel plans (up to two times) with no change fee until the end of December 2021.



With these islands being added to the green list, the airline called on British transport minister Grant Shapps to add other “equally safe destinations such as Cyprus, the Canaries & the Greek Islands.” It also urged the government to “immediately allow vaccinated UK & EU citizens to travel freely between the UK & the EU without restrictions.”

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and Covenant Logistics Group CVLG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of C.H. Robinson, Expeditors and Covenant Logistics have rallied more than 23%, 69% and 45% in a year’s time, respectively.

