Ryanair (RYAAY) Adjusts FY22 View as Air Traffic Improves

Betterment of air-travel demand led Ryanair Holdings RYAAY to give an improved outlook for fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31). Detailed results will be out on May 16.

Owing to expanded passenger volumes, the European carrier, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), expects a loss in fiscal 2022 in the €350-€400 million range. The earlier outlook was of a loss in the €250-€450 million band. The forecast of a narrower loss comes on the back of an uptick in air traffic at Ryanair for the month of March, which exceeded the pre-pandemic levels.

Evidently, in March 2022, RYAAY transported 11.2 million passengers, above the 0.5 million carried in March 2021, 5.5 million in March 2020 and 10.9 million in the pre-pandemic era of March 2019.

Due to increased traffic, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) rose to 87% in the month compared with 77% year ago. In February 2022, RYAAY attracted a traffic of 8.7 million passengers. The buoyant traffic data ahead of the Easter holidays certainly bodes well. The presence of these holidays this month is likely to boost traffic further.

The improvement in air-travel demand despite headwinds like the Russia-Ukraine crisis is evident from the fact that air traffic at Ryanair exceeded 97 million in fiscal 2022, way above 27.5 million recorded in fiscal 2021. The fiscal 2022 figure is, however, below the pre-pandemic peak level of 149 million.

