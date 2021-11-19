Markets

Ryanair Requests Cancellation Of London Listing - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) has given notice to cancel the standard listing of the company's ordinary shares on the official list of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

The cancellation of London Listing will become effective on 20 December 2021. The last day of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange would be 17 December 2021.

The company will continue to have a primary listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, and its ADRs are listed on NASDAQ.

