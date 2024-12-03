Ryanair Reports Strong November Traffic Growth

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings reported an impressive 11% increase in November 2024 traffic with 13 million guests, maintaining a 92% load factor. The airline operated over 73,750 flights during the month, contributing to a rolling annual growth of 8% in passenger numbers. These figures highlight Ryanair’s robust performance and potential for investors looking for growth in the aviation sector.

