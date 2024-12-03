News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Reports Strong November Traffic Growth

December 03, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ryanair Holdings reported an impressive 11% increase in November 2024 traffic with 13 million guests, maintaining a 92% load factor. The airline operated over 73,750 flights during the month, contributing to a rolling annual growth of 8% in passenger numbers. These figures highlight Ryanair’s robust performance and potential for investors looking for growth in the aviation sector.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.