Ryanair Reports Result Of Placing - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced the successful pricing of the non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of 0.006 euros each in the capital of the company. A total of 35,242,291 new ordinary shares in the company have been placed by J&E Davy at a price of 11.35 euros per placing share, raising gross proceeds of approximately 400 million euros. The placing shares represent approximately 3.2% of the company's issued share capital immediately prior to the placing.

The company noted that certain directors and members of the senior management team have participated for an aggregate of 1,444,101 new ordinary shares at the placing price.

