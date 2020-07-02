Markets

Ryanair Reports Passenger Traffic Figures - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Group (RYA.L, RYAAY) recorded traffic of 0.4 million guests for the month of June, down 97% from prior year. The Group noted that COVID-19 airspace closures continue to impact traffic. The Group operated just over 2,800 scheduled flights in June. Of these 95% of flights arrived on-time.

For the rolling annual period, the Group welcomed 107.2 million guests, a decline of 27% from previous year.

