Ryanair Reports Dull September Traffic due to Coronavirus

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY posted disappointing traffic numbers for September, primarily due to weak air travel demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This Ireland-based carrier reported a 64% year-over-year plunge in September traffic to merely 5.1 million passengers.

Ryanair operated approximately 53% of the normal September schedule with a load factor (% of seats filled with passengers) of 71%. On a rolling-annual basis, total traffic at Ryanair (including the LaudaMotion unit) declined 47% to 79.9 million.

Apart from the traffic results, Ryanair was in news recently when it announced that it will reduce its October capacity by a further 20% due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions by European Union governments. In mid-August, the carrier had already announced plans to slash its October capacity by 20% due to a drop in bookings following surge in coronavirus cases in some European Union countries.

With the additional capacity reductions, Ryanair now expects its October capacity to decrease from 50% to approximately 40% of October 2019 levels. Even at this reduced schedule, the airline anticipates to maintain a load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) of more than 70% in October.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP, Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX. While Canadian Pacific and Knight-Swift carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Werner sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Canadian Pacific, Werner and Knight-Swift is pegged at 8.5%, 8.5% and 15%, respectively.

