Ryanair ready to appeal against Hungarian fine

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I is ready to appeal against what it said is a "baseless" fine from the Hungarian consumer protection agency, the airline said in an emailed response on Monday.

"Ryanair ... will immediately appeal any baseless fine raised by the Hungarian Consumer Protection Agency. No notice of any such fine has yet been received by Ryanair. If necessary, Ryanair will appeal this matter to the EU courts," the airline said.

