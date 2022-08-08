Commodities

Ryanair ready to appeal against Hungarian fine

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Ryanair is ready to appeal against what it said is a "baseless" fine from the Hungarian consumer protection agency, the airline said in an emailed response on Monday.

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I is ready to appeal against what it said is a "baseless" fine from the Hungarian consumer protection agency, the airline said in an emailed response on Monday.

"Ryanair ... will immediately appeal any baseless fine raised by the Hungarian Consumer Protection Agency. No notice of any such fine has yet been received by Ryanair. If necessary, Ryanair will appeal this matter to the EU courts," the airline said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman )

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular