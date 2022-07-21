Commodities

Ryanair reaches 5-year deal with pilot unions in France, Spain

Contributors
Inti Landauro Reuters
Christina Thykjaer. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Irish airline Ryanair said on Thursday it reached a five-year agreement with labour unions representing pilots in France and in Spain to improve work conditions.

Adds Spanish union comment

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Irish airline Ryanair RYA.I said on Thursday it reached a five-year agreement with labour unions representing pilots in France and in Spain to improve work conditions.

The agreements, ratified by both parties on Monday, include a return to pre-COVID salaries and "allow wage improvements and other benefits beyond the full return to salaries for Ryanair pilots based in France and in Spain," the airline said in a statement.

Spanish pilot union SEPLA said details still have to be ironed out before a final labour agreement is signed.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer. Editing by Emma Pinedo, Kirsten Donovan)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular