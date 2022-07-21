Ryanair reaches 5-year deal with pilot unions in France, Spain
MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Irish airline Ryanair RYA.I said on Thursday it reached a five-year agreement with labour unions representing pilots in France and in Spain to improve work conditions.
The agreements, ratified by both parties on Monday, include a return to pre-COVID salaries and "allow wage improvements and other benefits beyond the full return to salaries for Ryanair pilots based in France and in Spain," the airline said in a statement.
Spanish pilot union SEPLA said details still have to be ironed out before a final labour agreement is signed.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer. Editing by Emma Pinedo, Kirsten Donovan)
