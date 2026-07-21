Ryanair Q1 Earnings Miss on Lower Fares and Fuel Cost Spike

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of $1.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 4.8%. Profit after tax fell 34% year over year to €537.7 million.

Revenues rose 1% to €4.38 billion, or $5.10 billion, but missed the consensus mark of $5.11 billion by 0.2%. Traffic increased 6% to 61.3 million passengers, while lower fares and higher unhedged fuel costs pressured profitability.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

RYAAY Traffic Growth Fails to Lift Scheduled Sales

Scheduled revenues declined 1% year over year to €2.91 billion. Passenger traffic grew 6% to 61.3 million, but the average fare fell 6% to €48. The load factor remained unchanged at 94%.

Management attributed the fare pressure to consumer hesitancy related to the Middle East conflict, economic uncertainty and later bookings. The comparison also faced a calendar headwind because the full Easter holiday benefited the prior-year first quarter.

Ryanair's Ancillary Revenues Provide Support

Ancillary revenues increased 5% to €1.47 billion, broadly matching traffic growth. Ancillary revenue per passenger remained approximately flat at €24, helping offset part of the decline in scheduled ticket revenues.

Revenue per passenger fell 5% overall. Ryanair continued to stimulate demand through lower fares while expanding its network with three new bases in Rabat, Tirana and Trapani and 130 new summer 2026 routes.

RYAAY Faces Higher Fuel and Operating Costs

Total operating expenses increased 11% to €3.81 billion. Fuel and oil costs rose 16% to €1.69 billion as the price of the company’s 20% unhedged fuel more than doubled during the quarter. Higher environmental taxes and a 6% increase in flight hours added pressure.

Depreciation climbed 21% to €417.1 million, reflecting 29 additional Boeing 737-8200 aircraft, greater utilization and higher maintenance provisions. Route charges rose 8%, while maintenance, materials and repair expenses increased 30% because of fleet growth, labor inflation and greater aircraft usage.

Ryanair's Cost Advantage Limits Some Pressure

Airport and handling charges increased 5% to €519.9 million, below the rate of traffic growth. Staff costs rose 3% to €476.3 million as pre-agreed wage increases were partly offset by efficiency gains from newer aircraft.

Marketing, distribution and other expenses declined 8% to €203 million due to lower passenger compensation and marketing spending. Even with these savings, operating profit dropped 37% to €575.4 million as cost growth significantly exceeded the 1% revenue increase.

RYAAY Reaches a Debt-Free Position

Ryanair ended June with gross cash of more than €2.8 billion and net cash of €2.7 billion. The company repaid €1.3 billion of debt during the quarter, including its final €1.2 billion bond in May, leaving the group debt-free apart from limited remaining obligations.

Operating cash inflow totaled €1.20 billion compared with €1.46 billion a year earlier. Capital expenditures were €474.7 million. Ryanair also spent €153.4 million on share repurchases during the quarter and was about 90% through its €750 million buyback program.

Ryanair Maintains Traffic Growth Outlook

Management continues to expect fiscal 2027 traffic to rise 4% to 216 million passengers. First-half traffic is projected to increase 6%, followed by approximately 2% growth in the second half. The fleet stood at 647 aircraft at June-end.

Fiscal 2027 jet-fuel requirements are 80% hedged at about $67 per barrel. However, final unit costs will depend on the price of the remaining 20% unhedged fuel, alongside €300 million of additional environmental taxes, higher crew pay and maintenance expenses.

RYAAY Sees Limited Near-Term Pricing Visibility

Summer volumes remain strong, but the booking window is shorter than last year. Second-quarter fares are trending modestly lower year over year, and the first-half fare result will depend heavily on close-in bookings during August and September.

Ryanair did not provide fiscal 2027 profit-after-tax guidance because of limited second-half visibility. Its longer-term fleet plan calls for the first 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft to arrive in spring 2027, supporting the company’s target of 300 million annual passengers by fiscal 2034.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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