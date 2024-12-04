Ryanair price target raised to EUR 25 from EUR 19 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Harry Gowers raised the firm’s price target on Ryanair (RYAAY) to EUR 25 from EUR 19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
