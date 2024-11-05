Ryanair price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 20 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ryanair (RYAAY) to EUR 21 from EUR 20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RYAAY:
- Ryanair price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 19.50 at RBC Capital
- Ryanair price target raised to EUR 19 from EUR 18.50 at JPMorgan
- Ryanair price target lowered to EUR 21 from EUR 21.30 at Morgan Stanley
- Ryanair price target raised to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17 at Deutsche Bank
- Ryanair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Peel Hunt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.