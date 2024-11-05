Ryanair price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 19.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Ryanair (RYAAY) to EUR 21 from EUR 19.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
