Ryanair price target raised to EUR 19 from EUR 18.50 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Ryanair (RYAAY) to EUR 19 from EUR 18.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on RYAAY:
- Ryanair price target lowered to EUR 21 from EUR 21.30 at Morgan Stanley
- Ryanair price target raised to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17 at Deutsche Bank
- Ryanair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Peel Hunt
- Ryanair’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Enhances Value
- Ryanair Reports 18% Profit Decline Amid Traffic Growth
