Ryanair price target raised to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Jaime Rowbotham raised the firm’s price target on Ryanair (RYAAY) to EUR 17.50 from EUR 17 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
