Commodities

Ryanair posts record annual loss but says recovery has begun

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Ryanair reported a record annual after-tax loss of 815 million euros ($989 million) on Monday after COVID-19 restrictions forced it to scrap over 80% of flights, but the Irish airline said there were signs the recovery had begun.

DUBLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I reported a record annual after-tax loss of 815 million euros ($989 million) on Monday after COVID-19 restrictions forced it to scrap over 80% of flights, but the Irish airline said there were signs the recovery had begun.

Europe's largest discount airline flew 27.5 million passengers in its financial year to the end of March, down from 149 million the previous year in what it called "the most challenging in Ryanair's 35-year history."

The airline reiterated its forecast that passenger numbers for the current fiscal year would be towards the lower end of a 80 million to 120 million passenger range. It expects to fly just 5 million to 6 million passengers in the April-June quarter.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular