Ryanair Posts HY Profit; Modestly Raises FY23 Traffic Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of parent for the half-year ended September 30, 2022 was 1.26 billion euros or 1.1101 euros per share compared to a net loss of 47.6 million euros or 0.0422 euros per share in the previous year.

Pre-Exceptional profit after tax for the period was 1.37 billion euros, compared to a pre-Covid half year profit of 1.15 billion euros, due to record in the second quarter traffic, strong operational reliability and robust summer fares which in the second quarter were 14% up on pre-Covid pricing.

Total operating revenues for the quarter grew to 6.62 billion euros from 2.15 billion euros in the prior year.

Ryanair said, while it remains dependent on Boeing meeting their delivery commitments, especially for Christmas extras and Spring mid-term, the company modestly raised its fiscal year 2023 traffic guidance to 168 million passengers from prior outlook of 166.5 million passengers.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, Ryanair expects that it will minimize its winter losses which would enable the company to deliver an profit after tax (pre-exceptionals) in a range of 1.00 billion euros to 1.20 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.