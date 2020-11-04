Ryanair Posts 70% Drop in October Traffic Amid Coronavirus Woes

Ryanair Holdings’ RYAAY October traffic declined 70% year over year to 4.1 million guests as coronavirus keeps air-travel demand suppressed.



The carrier operated approximately 40% of its normal schedule in October. Its load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the month was 73%. On a rolling-annual basis, total traffic at Ryanair (including the LaudaMotion unit) plunged 53% to 70.3 million.



This European low-cost carrier recently reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company incurred a loss (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 12 cents per share in fiscal second quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported earnings of $4.51 per share.



Quarterly revenues of $1,228.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,174.1 million. However, the top line plunged more than 60% year over year due to dramatic drop in traffic. Amid coronavirus-led travel restrictions, Ryanair operated only 50% of its normal schedule in fiscal second quarter. (Read more: Ryanair Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat)

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price

Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP, Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD and FedEx Corporation FDX. While FedEx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Canadian Pacific and Expeditors carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway, Expeditors and FedEx have rallied more than 25%, 11% and 81% so far this year, respectively.

