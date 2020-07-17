Ryanair plane from Stansted lands safely in Oslo after bomb threat

Adds Danish defence comment

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - A Ryanair RYA.I aircraft has landed safely at Oslo's main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"The situation is not resolved. We are present with a large force," police said, adding that all passengers had been safely evacuated.

The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account that the aircraft had been flying from London's Stansted airport to Oslo.

