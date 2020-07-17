Commodities

Ryanair plane from Stansted lands safely in Oslo after bomb threat

Contributors
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published

A Ryanair aircraft has landed safely at Oslo's main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Adds Danish defence comment

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - A Ryanair RYA.I aircraft has landed safely at Oslo's main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"The situation is not resolved. We are present with a large force," police said, adding that all passengers had been safely evacuated.

The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account that the aircraft had been flying from London's Stansted airport to Oslo.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jon Boyle)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular