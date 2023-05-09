Ryanair places big order for Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - European budget giant Ryanair RYA.I has placed an order for 150 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX 10 jetliners, with options for another 150, the companies said on Tuesday.

