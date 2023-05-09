News & Insights

Companies
BA

Ryanair places big order for Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

May 09, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - European budget giant Ryanair RYA.I has placed an order for 150 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX 10 jetliners, with options for another 150, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna, Abhijith Ganapavaram, Editing by Tim Hepher )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.