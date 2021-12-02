Commodities

Ryanair optimistic about summer despite Omicron

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson said on Thursday the airline was still optimistic about summer demand despite the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

Wilson told an aviation conference in London that although Christmas was going to be "challenging", pent-up demand was evident in bookings for the summer.

