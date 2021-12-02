Ryanair optimistic about summer despite Omicron

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair DAC RYA.I CEO Eddie Wilson said on Thursday the airline was still optimistic about summer demand despite the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

Wilson told an aviation conference in London that although Christmas was going to be "challenging", pent-up demand was evident in bookings for the summer.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by James Davey)

((Paul.Sandle@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.