Ryanair nudges up passenger target on increased UK capacity

Contributor
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Ryanair said on Tuesday it expects to grow traffic to 166.5 million passengers in the year to the end of March, up from a previous target of 165 million after adding to its UK winter capacity.

Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers said it had added more than 1 million seats to and from 20 UK airports after rival IAG-owned ICAG.L British Airways cut its winter schedule.

Ryanair flew 97 million passengers in its last financial year and a record 149 million before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

