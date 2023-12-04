News & Insights

Ryanair Nov. Passenger Traffic Up 4% YoY

December 04, 2023 — 03:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.L, RYAAY) said it carried 11.7 million guests for the month of November 2023 compared to 11.2 million, prior year, an increase of 4%. Load factor was 92%, flat with a year ago. Ryanair operated over 66,400 flights in November 2023. Over 960 flights were cancelled due to Israel/Gaza conflict.

For the rolling period, guests were 180.8 million compared to 158.4 million, last year, an increase of 14%. Load factor was 94%, compared to 91%, up 3 percentage points.

