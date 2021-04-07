Commodities

Ryanair narrows loss forecast for year to end-March

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ryanair on Wednesday said it expected to post a smaller than expected loss in the year to the end of March and said the Irish airline expected to be "close to breakeven" in its current financial year.

DUBLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I on Wednesday said it expected to post a smaller than expected loss in the year to the end of March and said the Irish airline expected to be "close to breakeven" in its current financial year.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier said it expected a net loss of between 800 million euros and 850 million euros ($949 million-$1.01 billion) in the year to March 31 compared to previous guidance of 850 million to 950 million.

It said it expected traffic for the 12 months to the end of March 2022 to be towards the lower end of its previously guided range of 80 million to 120 million passengers, due to the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union.

Ryanair is due to publish its annual results on May 17.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular