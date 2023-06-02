News & Insights

Markets

Ryanair May Passenger Traffic Up 10% YoY

June 02, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that passenger traffic in May was up 10% year-over-year to 17.0 million guests. Load factor for the period was 94%, an increase of 2 percentage points from previous year.

For the rolling 12 month period, passenger traffic was up 39% to 171.9 million guests. Load factor for the period was 94%, up 10 percentage points from last year.

Ryanair operated over 94,400 flights for the month. The company noted that, over 300 flights or approx. 54,000 guests, were cancelled due to ATC strikes in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.