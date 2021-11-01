Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes fall post-Brexit

Adds background on impact of Brexit on London's standing as financial centre

DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I, RYA.L is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders' voting rights were restricted post-Brexit, the Irish airline announced on Monday.

A delisting would be a blow to London which is seeking to bolster its credentials as a global financial centre that can attract and sustain international companies.

Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire ordinary shares.

That decision was taken to ensure the airline remains majority EU-owned and retains full licensing and flight rights in the bloc now that Britain has left the European Union.

Ryanair has a primary listing on Euronext ENX.PA Dublin and its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the U.S. Nasdaq NDAQ.O. In 2012 it downgraded its listing on the London Stock Exchange LSE.L from a premium listing to a standard listing.

"The Board of Ryanair is now considering the merits of retaining the standard listing on the LSE," the airline said in a statement on the release of its financial results for the six months to the end of September.

"The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit," the statement said.

Britain is pushing to boost the City of London as a global financial centre in the aftermath of Brexit, which has largely cut off the UK financial sector from clients in the bloc.

The bulk of trading in euro-denominated shares shifted overnight from London to Amsterdam after Britain fully left the EU on Dec. 31, 2020.

