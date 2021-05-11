Ryanair launches its Zagreb base earlier than planned

ZAGREB, May 11 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I said on Tuesday it would open its new base in the Croatian capital Zagreb in July, almost two months earlier than initially planned citing strong demand.

"We are delighted to accelerate the launch of our new base at Zagreb which will offer our Croatian consumers popular destinations almost two months earlier than scheduled," Ryanair's Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said.

From July 23 Ryanair will connect Zagreb with London Stansted, Rome Ciampino and Gothenburg. The flights to Bergamo in Italy and Brussels will be introduced already in June.

In March Ryanair announced Zagreb as its new base from September with 12 new routes and 36 weekly flights.

Ryanair already operates flights to airports on Croatia's Adriatic coast.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

