Markets

Ryanair January Traffic Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Tuesday that its Group traffic for the month of January 2021 declined 88 percent to 1.3 million customers from last year's 10.8 million, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

The load factor was 69 percent as Covid-19 continues to impact traffic. Ryanair operated approximately 15% of normal January schedule.

For the rolling annual period, Ryanair recorded passenger traffic of 42.6 million, down 72 percent from last year, with a load factor of 78 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RYAAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular