Ryanair January Group Traffic Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc. (RYA.L) reported Tuesday that its Group traffic for the month of January 2020 was 10.8 million passengers, up 5 percent from the prior year's 10.3 million customers.

Load factor was 92 percent for the month.

Ryanair alone recorded traffic growth of 3 percent from last year to 10.3 million passengers, while Lauda reported traffic growth of 67 percent to 0.5 million passengers.

Load factor was 92 percent for Ryanair and 91 percent for Lauda.

Ryanair operated over 62,000 scheduled flights in January.

For the rolling annual period, Ryanair Group's traffic was 152.9 million, up 8 percent from the previous year. Load factor was 96 percent for the period.

