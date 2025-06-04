Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for May 2025

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for May 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.6 million in May 2025, reflecting a 4% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in May was higher than the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The May load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The May load factor of 95% was higher than the load factor of 93% reported in the month of April and March, the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 108,000 flights in May 2025. This marks an improvement from 103,000 flights operated in April 2025, 84,000 flights operated in March 2025 and 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair reportedly carried 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RYAAY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Shares of RYAAY have gained 26.8% so far this year against a 7.2% decline of the Zacks Airline industry.

RYAAY Stock YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ).

CPA currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 24.2% year to date.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current and next-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

