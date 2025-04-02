Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for March 2025

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for March 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 15 million in March 2025, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in March was higher than the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The March load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The March load factor was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 84,000 flights in March 2025. This marks an improvement from 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 Boeing BA delayed deliveries.

Ryanair reportedly carried 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair unveiled its fiscal year traffic expectation during third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) results. RYAAY expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers, subject to no further adverse news on Boeing delivery delays. This marked an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198-200 million passengers (+8%).

Ryanair continues to benefit from improved traffic growth. Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair following the end of the pandemic and normalization of economic activities.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank

Currently, RYAAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also considerSkyWest SKYW and Frontier Group ULCC.

SkyWest

SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 16.7%. Shares of SKYW have risen 9.1% over the past six months.

Frontier Group

Frontier Group flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

ULCC has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 300% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average surprise is 1.1%. Shares of ULCC have surged 43% in the past six months.

