Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for August 2024

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reported solid traffic numbers for August 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 20.5 million in August 2024, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in August was much more than the July reading of 20.2 million, June reading of 19.3 million, May reading of 18.9 million, April reading of 17.3 million and March reading of 13.6 million.

The August load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 96% remained flat sequentially, as well as on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 95% reported in June and May, 92% reported in April 2024 and 93% reported in March 2024.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 111,800 flights in August 2024. This marks an improvement from 110,500 flights in July 2024, 106,000 flights operated in June 2024, 105,000 flights in May 2024, 98,400 flights in April 2024 and 77,000 flights in March 2024.

Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair over the past few months owing to the rebound in air-traffic from COVID-19 lows. Notably, traffic grew 9% year over year during fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2025, Ryanair expects its traffic view to grow 8%, subject to Boeing deliveries returning to contracted levels before the year-end.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Shares of Ryanair have gained 13.7% over the past year compared with 23.4% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

