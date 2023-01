Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I is closing its Brussels Airport base, Belgian press agency Belga reported on Wednesday, quoting local union ACV Puls.

It said 59 people might lose their jobs.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by Mark Potter)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

